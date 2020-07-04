All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:59 PM

6920 Allen Place Dr

6920 Allen Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6920 Allen Place Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Country Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An immaculate 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Ft Worth is available for immediate move-in. This spacious home features a large gameroom upstairs, 2 study's, stone patio with outdoor kitchen, and so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Pets under 25 lbs. welcome with pet deposit.
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 Allen Place Dr have any available units?
6920 Allen Place Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6920 Allen Place Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6920 Allen Place Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 Allen Place Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6920 Allen Place Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6920 Allen Place Dr offer parking?
No, 6920 Allen Place Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6920 Allen Place Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6920 Allen Place Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 Allen Place Dr have a pool?
No, 6920 Allen Place Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6920 Allen Place Dr have accessible units?
No, 6920 Allen Place Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 Allen Place Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6920 Allen Place Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6920 Allen Place Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6920 Allen Place Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

