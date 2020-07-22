6866 Chickering Road

Amenities

Located in the desirable Ridglea neighborhood. This is a 4-bedroom (or 3-bedroom and office), 2 full bath contemporary. Plenty of indoor and outdoor living spaces make this home ideal for a family or for someone who likes to entertain. The backyard is expansive and backs to a greenbelt. The large open family room has a stone hearth and fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead to a private, landscaped patio with sitting area.

The renovations in 2017 were extensive:

- New flooring

- Redesigned bathrooms

- Granite countertops

- New windows

- New stainless appliances, lighting, ceiling fans

- Nest Thermostat

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.