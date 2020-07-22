All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6866 Chickering Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6866 Chickering Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:31 PM

6866 Chickering Road

6866 Chickering Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

6866 Chickering Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in the desirable Ridglea neighborhood. This is a 4-bedroom (or 3-bedroom and office), 2 full bath contemporary. Plenty of indoor and outdoor living spaces make this home ideal for a family or for someone who likes to entertain. The backyard is expansive and backs to a greenbelt. The large open family room has a stone hearth and fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead to a private, landscaped patio with sitting area.
The renovations in 2017 were extensive:
- New flooring
- Redesigned bathrooms
- Granite countertops
- New windows
- New stainless appliances, lighting, ceiling fans
- Nest Thermostat
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6866 Chickering Road have any available units?
6866 Chickering Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6866 Chickering Road have?
Some of 6866 Chickering Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6866 Chickering Road currently offering any rent specials?
6866 Chickering Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6866 Chickering Road pet-friendly?
No, 6866 Chickering Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6866 Chickering Road offer parking?
No, 6866 Chickering Road does not offer parking.
Does 6866 Chickering Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6866 Chickering Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6866 Chickering Road have a pool?
No, 6866 Chickering Road does not have a pool.
Does 6866 Chickering Road have accessible units?
No, 6866 Chickering Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6866 Chickering Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6866 Chickering Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFort Worth 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TX
Carrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University