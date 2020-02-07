6817 Routt St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home on 1/2 Acre comes with yard care - Single story home in East Ft. Worth 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath with a large living area. The kitchen has a stove and dishwasher. Has washer and dryer hookups. There is a large front porch and covered patio. Comes with yard care so tenant has no need to mow or have lawn equipment. Home has gas and electric. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS. TAR APP. App fee is $45 per adult. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years. Working on yard so ready next week.



No Pets Allowed



