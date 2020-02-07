All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:20 AM

6817 Routt St.

6817 Routt Street · No Longer Available
Location

6817 Routt Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home on 1/2 Acre comes with yard care - Single story home in East Ft. Worth 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath with a large living area. The kitchen has a stove and dishwasher. Has washer and dryer hookups. There is a large front porch and covered patio. Comes with yard care so tenant has no need to mow or have lawn equipment. Home has gas and electric. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS. TAR APP. App fee is $45 per adult. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years. Working on yard so ready next week.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3891315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 Routt St. have any available units?
6817 Routt St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6817 Routt St. have?
Some of 6817 Routt St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 Routt St. currently offering any rent specials?
6817 Routt St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 Routt St. pet-friendly?
No, 6817 Routt St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6817 Routt St. offer parking?
No, 6817 Routt St. does not offer parking.
Does 6817 Routt St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6817 Routt St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 Routt St. have a pool?
No, 6817 Routt St. does not have a pool.
Does 6817 Routt St. have accessible units?
No, 6817 Routt St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 Routt St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6817 Routt St. has units with dishwashers.

