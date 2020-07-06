All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:02 AM

6813 Routt St.

6813 Routt Street · No Longer Available
Location

6813 Routt Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
6813 Routt St. Available 01/03/20 Beautiful Remodeled Home in Handley Area - Remodeled home with awesome kitchen and granite counter tops. Has an island and many cabinets Real hardwood floors and no carpet. Master bedroom overly large. 1 living area plus another in front that can be an office. Eat in kitchen. 2 HVAC units. Large screened in back porch to overlook the property and front porch too. 2+ carport in back with storage. Fenced yard and comes with yard care. No housing vouchers.TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. . NO SMOKING.
DOES NOT COME WITH A FRIG, REMOVING ONE IN PHOTOS

(RLNE1981778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6813 Routt St. have any available units?
6813 Routt St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6813 Routt St. have?
Some of 6813 Routt St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6813 Routt St. currently offering any rent specials?
6813 Routt St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 Routt St. pet-friendly?
No, 6813 Routt St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6813 Routt St. offer parking?
Yes, 6813 Routt St. offers parking.
Does 6813 Routt St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6813 Routt St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 Routt St. have a pool?
No, 6813 Routt St. does not have a pool.
Does 6813 Routt St. have accessible units?
No, 6813 Routt St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 Routt St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6813 Routt St. does not have units with dishwashers.

