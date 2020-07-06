Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated air conditioning

6813 Routt St. Available 01/03/20 Beautiful Remodeled Home in Handley Area - Remodeled home with awesome kitchen and granite counter tops. Has an island and many cabinets Real hardwood floors and no carpet. Master bedroom overly large. 1 living area plus another in front that can be an office. Eat in kitchen. 2 HVAC units. Large screened in back porch to overlook the property and front porch too. 2+ carport in back with storage. Fenced yard and comes with yard care. No housing vouchers.TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. . NO SMOKING.

DOES NOT COME WITH A FRIG, REMOVING ONE IN PHOTOS



(RLNE1981778)