6801 Saint Andrews Court

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Wonderful executive home in move-in condition in the prestigious guard-gated community of Mira Vista. Home has open concept with walls of glass that provide spectacular views of the 11th golf course fairway. Large downstairs with two BRs down is perfect for empty nesters to host visitors with no need to use stairs. Upstairs offers two additional BRs each with their own full baths plus a large game room. Enjoy sunsets by the pool with waterfall feature or entertain indoors with new top of the line appliances. Easy access to restaurants, shopping, hospitals, and downtown via the Chisholm Trail Parkway.