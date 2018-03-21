All apartments in Fort Worth
6801 Saint Andrews Court

Location

6801 Saint Andrew's Court, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mira Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful executive home in move-in condition in the prestigious guard-gated community of Mira Vista. Home has open concept with walls of glass that provide spectacular views of the 11th golf course fairway. Large downstairs with two BRs down is perfect for empty nesters to host visitors with no need to use stairs. Upstairs offers two additional BRs each with their own full baths plus a large game room. Enjoy sunsets by the pool with waterfall feature or entertain indoors with new top of the line appliances. Easy access to restaurants, shopping, hospitals, and downtown via the Chisholm Trail Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Saint Andrews Court have any available units?
6801 Saint Andrews Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 Saint Andrews Court have?
Some of 6801 Saint Andrews Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Saint Andrews Court currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Saint Andrews Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Saint Andrews Court pet-friendly?
No, 6801 Saint Andrews Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6801 Saint Andrews Court offer parking?
Yes, 6801 Saint Andrews Court offers parking.
Does 6801 Saint Andrews Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 Saint Andrews Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Saint Andrews Court have a pool?
Yes, 6801 Saint Andrews Court has a pool.
Does 6801 Saint Andrews Court have accessible units?
No, 6801 Saint Andrews Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Saint Andrews Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 Saint Andrews Court does not have units with dishwashers.

