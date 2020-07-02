6800 Cuculu Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the sought out Countryside Addition! Located on a large corner lot with great curb appeal, this property is a must see! This beautiful home offers a large open living room that features a wood burning fireplace & huge windows bringing in tons of natural light! The kitchen offers lots storage and counter space, pantry & breakfast bar. The master bedroom is quite big featuring a walk in closet and master bathroom boasts dual sinks & vanities! The other bedrooms are separate from the master and are nice size. The backyard is large and has a deck that would be great for you weekend BBQ's. This property won't last long.



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.