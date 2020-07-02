All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

6800 Cuculu Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the sought out Countryside Addition! Located on a large corner lot with great curb appeal, this property is a must see! This beautiful home offers a large open living room that features a wood burning fireplace & huge windows bringing in tons of natural light! The kitchen offers lots storage and counter space, pantry & breakfast bar. The master bedroom is quite big featuring a walk in closet and master bathroom boasts dual sinks & vanities! The other bedrooms are separate from the master and are nice size. The backyard is large and has a deck that would be great for you weekend BBQ's. This property won't last long.

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 Cuculu Dr. have any available units?
6800 Cuculu Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6800 Cuculu Dr. have?
Some of 6800 Cuculu Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 Cuculu Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6800 Cuculu Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 Cuculu Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6800 Cuculu Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6800 Cuculu Dr. offer parking?
No, 6800 Cuculu Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6800 Cuculu Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6800 Cuculu Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 Cuculu Dr. have a pool?
No, 6800 Cuculu Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6800 Cuculu Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6800 Cuculu Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 Cuculu Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6800 Cuculu Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

