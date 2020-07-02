6758 Wills Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for lease soon. Home was remodeled and will be ready to show with new photos on February 15th. The home has a new roof, new bathroom tiled floors, new appliances, new HVAC, new granite counter tops in bathrooms and the kitchen, Farmhouse Kitchen Sink, Huge Master Bedroom Shower with Rain head ceiling fixtures, new plumbing fixtures, new fence, new tile in bathroom showers, new bedroom fans and light fixtures and covered patio. The home is bigger than expected with walk-in closets, built in shelves and cabinets in garage, attic storage, plus a shed out back in the yard. This one will go quick, so don't delay! The lawn care is not included and the yard has a new irrigation system.



YouTube Video URL --