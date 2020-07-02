All apartments in Fort Worth
6758 Wills Place

6758 Wills Place · No Longer Available
Location

6758 Wills Place, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for lease soon. Home was remodeled and will be ready to show with new photos on February 15th. The home has a new roof, new bathroom tiled floors, new appliances, new HVAC, new granite counter tops in bathrooms and the kitchen, Farmhouse Kitchen Sink, Huge Master Bedroom Shower with Rain head ceiling fixtures, new plumbing fixtures, new fence, new tile in bathroom showers, new bedroom fans and light fixtures and covered patio. The home is bigger than expected with walk-in closets, built in shelves and cabinets in garage, attic storage, plus a shed out back in the yard. This one will go quick, so don't delay! The lawn care is not included and the yard has a new irrigation system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6758 Wills Place have any available units?
6758 Wills Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6758 Wills Place have?
Some of 6758 Wills Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6758 Wills Place currently offering any rent specials?
6758 Wills Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6758 Wills Place pet-friendly?
No, 6758 Wills Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6758 Wills Place offer parking?
Yes, 6758 Wills Place offers parking.
Does 6758 Wills Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6758 Wills Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6758 Wills Place have a pool?
No, 6758 Wills Place does not have a pool.
Does 6758 Wills Place have accessible units?
No, 6758 Wills Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6758 Wills Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6758 Wills Place has units with dishwashers.

