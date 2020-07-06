All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 8 2019 at 7:22 PM

6722 Oriole Court

6722 Oriole Court · No Longer Available
Location

6722 Oriole Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, oversized 1 car garage in KELLER ISD! All newer light fixtures, upgraded plumbing fixtures, cabinetry, countertops, appliances, flooring, and paint! The downstairs boasts a gorgeous 1/2 bath, open living and dining areas with a wood burning fireplace and soaring high ceilings. The kitchen features new cabinetry, granite like counterops, appliances, and an eat in nook. The large laundry room and garage are off the kitchen. Although the garage is only a 1 car technically, it is oversized and has ample storage space. All 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet and in suite bath with soaking tub. Oversized cement back patio perfect for entertaining. Minor touch up paint and carpet clean to be done prior to move in.

Lock in your rent for 2 years with the option of a 2 year lease!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6722 Oriole Court have any available units?
6722 Oriole Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6722 Oriole Court have?
Some of 6722 Oriole Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6722 Oriole Court currently offering any rent specials?
6722 Oriole Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6722 Oriole Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6722 Oriole Court is pet friendly.
Does 6722 Oriole Court offer parking?
Yes, 6722 Oriole Court offers parking.
Does 6722 Oriole Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6722 Oriole Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6722 Oriole Court have a pool?
No, 6722 Oriole Court does not have a pool.
Does 6722 Oriole Court have accessible units?
No, 6722 Oriole Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6722 Oriole Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6722 Oriole Court does not have units with dishwashers.

