6722 Oriole Court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, oversized 1 car garage in KELLER ISD! All newer light fixtures, upgraded plumbing fixtures, cabinetry, countertops, appliances, flooring, and paint! The downstairs boasts a gorgeous 1/2 bath, open living and dining areas with a wood burning fireplace and soaring high ceilings. The kitchen features new cabinetry, granite like counterops, appliances, and an eat in nook. The large laundry room and garage are off the kitchen. Although the garage is only a 1 car technically, it is oversized and has ample storage space. All 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet and in suite bath with soaking tub. Oversized cement back patio perfect for entertaining. Minor touch up paint and carpet clean to be done prior to move in.



Lock in your rent for 2 years with the option of a 2 year lease!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.