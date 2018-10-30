6721 Fire Hill Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Applications have been received!



ANY REALTOR CAN SHOW THIS PROPERTY. Real Estate Pros, access provided thru CSS.



Beautiful home in great location, close to shopping, dining, easy access to major highways. House is 2 bdrms, but upstairs loft could work as a 3rd if you don't mind the open living concept! :-)



Future Tenant to verify school and other.



Reach out with Address in subject line to automatically receive the Rental Criteria.



Possession within 14 days if accepted.



ALSO, we NEVER charge Tenants an 'Administrative Fee upon approval'. Since the Landlord pays us, and tenants pay an application fee, WHY should you have to pay some unsubstantiated fee, for no more work?



Thanks for reading!