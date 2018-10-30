All apartments in Fort Worth
6721 Fire Hill Drive

6721 Fire Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6721 Fire Hill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applications have been received!

ANY REALTOR CAN SHOW THIS PROPERTY. Real Estate Pros, access provided thru CSS.

Beautiful home in great location, close to shopping, dining, easy access to major highways. House is 2 bdrms, but upstairs loft could work as a 3rd if you don't mind the open living concept! :-)

Future Tenant to verify school and other.

Reach out with Address in subject line to automatically receive the Rental Criteria.

Possession within 14 days if accepted.

ALSO, we NEVER charge Tenants an 'Administrative Fee upon approval'. Since the Landlord pays us, and tenants pay an application fee, WHY should you have to pay some unsubstantiated fee, for no more work?

Thanks for reading!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 Fire Hill Drive have any available units?
6721 Fire Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6721 Fire Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6721 Fire Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 Fire Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6721 Fire Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6721 Fire Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6721 Fire Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 6721 Fire Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6721 Fire Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 Fire Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 6721 Fire Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6721 Fire Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6721 Fire Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 Fire Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6721 Fire Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6721 Fire Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6721 Fire Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

