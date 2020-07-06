6652 Friendsway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage

New paint and carpet!

This attractive, immaculately clean, and roomy home has all bedrooms upstairs, so that Mom and Dad can be near the children. It is only a few blocks away from both the shopping and restaurants at I-35W and Western Center, as well as Fossil Park. According to the Keller ISD website, the elementary school for this address is the new and impressive Basswood. See the pic where the pics of this house are, and check out the school's website. Looks great! And, only a 3 minute drive, or a 20 minute walk, away. Contact owner for all questions, to view, or to apply



Water,sewer,trash service fee of $120 payable monthly with rent. Landlord pays the water bill from the city.