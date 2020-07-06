All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:47 AM

6652 Friendsway Drive

6652 Friendsway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6652 Friendsway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fossil Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New paint and carpet!
This attractive, immaculately clean, and roomy home has all bedrooms upstairs, so that Mom and Dad can be near the children. It is only a few blocks away from both the shopping and restaurants at I-35W and Western Center, as well as Fossil Park. According to the Keller ISD website, the elementary school for this address is the new and impressive Basswood. See the pic where the pics of this house are, and check out the school's website. Looks great! And, only a 3 minute drive, or a 20 minute walk, away. Contact owner for all questions, to view, or to apply

Water,sewer,trash service fee of $120 payable monthly with rent. Landlord pays the water bill from the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6652 Friendsway Drive have any available units?
6652 Friendsway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6652 Friendsway Drive have?
Some of 6652 Friendsway Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6652 Friendsway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6652 Friendsway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6652 Friendsway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6652 Friendsway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6652 Friendsway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6652 Friendsway Drive offers parking.
Does 6652 Friendsway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6652 Friendsway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6652 Friendsway Drive have a pool?
No, 6652 Friendsway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6652 Friendsway Drive have accessible units?
No, 6652 Friendsway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6652 Friendsway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6652 Friendsway Drive has units with dishwashers.

