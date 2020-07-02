All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

6600 Brookhaven Court

6600 Brookhaven Court · No Longer Available
Location

6600 Brookhaven Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area. The homes exterior offers a large front yard and back yard. The interior has carpet throughout the whole home and has plenty of space for activites. Here are some items as well with the home. Brand new stainless steel appliances (Dishwasher, Microwave). Existing stainless steel stove, brand new carpet throughout home brand new blinds throughout the home close proximity to major freeways including I-35 new electric fixtures throughout home newly painted garage wall newly painted doors and trims. Owner willing to do $1205 for 1.5 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Brookhaven Court have any available units?
6600 Brookhaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6600 Brookhaven Court have?
Some of 6600 Brookhaven Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Brookhaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Brookhaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Brookhaven Court pet-friendly?
No, 6600 Brookhaven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6600 Brookhaven Court offer parking?
Yes, 6600 Brookhaven Court offers parking.
Does 6600 Brookhaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Brookhaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Brookhaven Court have a pool?
No, 6600 Brookhaven Court does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Brookhaven Court have accessible units?
No, 6600 Brookhaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Brookhaven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6600 Brookhaven Court has units with dishwashers.

