6600 Brookhaven Court

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area. The homes exterior offers a large front yard and back yard. The interior has carpet throughout the whole home and has plenty of space for activites. Here are some items as well with the home. Brand new stainless steel appliances (Dishwasher, Microwave). Existing stainless steel stove, brand new carpet throughout home brand new blinds throughout the home close proximity to major freeways including I-35 new electric fixtures throughout home newly painted garage wall newly painted doors and trims. Owner willing to do $1205 for 1.5 year lease.