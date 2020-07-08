All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6378 Greenway Rd
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

6378 Greenway Rd

6378 Greenway Road · No Longer Available
Location

6378 Greenway Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Walkthrough video available upon request! This is a charming and spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom rental property located just a few blocks from Berney Park! This beautiful home is walking distance from several of Fort Worths favorite dining experiences. With multiple living spaces, covered parking, and a fully enclosed, pet friendly yard, this home is perfect for family, roommates, or friends. Easily accessible major highways, supermarkets, and shopping put this home in the heart of the city, while the mature trees make it feel removed from it all! Make the move and create new memories today!!

(RLNE5769259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6378 Greenway Rd have any available units?
6378 Greenway Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6378 Greenway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6378 Greenway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6378 Greenway Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6378 Greenway Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6378 Greenway Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6378 Greenway Rd offers parking.
Does 6378 Greenway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6378 Greenway Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6378 Greenway Rd have a pool?
No, 6378 Greenway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6378 Greenway Rd have accessible units?
No, 6378 Greenway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6378 Greenway Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6378 Greenway Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6378 Greenway Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6378 Greenway Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

