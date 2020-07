Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,674 sf home is located in Fort Worth. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes.