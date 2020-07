Amenities

w/d hookup garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Clean Half Duplex For Lease at $950.00 Per month, New Carpet, New Paint with 2 cover parking garage. Both Bedrooms with private bathrooms. 2 Large living area, its a move in ready. Washer Dryer hook up in Garage. Located in Great location near Freeway I 20 and shopping center.