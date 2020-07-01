All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard

6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76132
City View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Luxury Independent Living that includes full service, maintenance free lifestyle. Many luxury services and amenities available. Each apartment has a full kitchen, private patio area and full size washer and dryer. Restaurant service dining. Movie theater. Scheduled transportation. Social and recreational programs.Outdoor in ground heated pool. Hot tub. Large open terrace. Beauty salon and Barber shop. Library and business center. Full gym.Exercise & fitness programs.Concierge services. Landscaped courtyards.Unlimited use of all activity areas. Daily wellness check. Emergency communication system with personal emergency response system. Staff available 24 hours a day to answer questions. Housekeeping services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 Overton Ridge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

