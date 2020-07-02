All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6259 Canyon Circle

6259 Canyon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6259 Canyon Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodmont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH NOVEMBER MOVE IN!** This updated 2/2/1 features newer wood like plank floor throughout. No carpet! Perfect for pets, kids, and those with allergies. The living room is highlighted with a gorgeous brick wood burning fireplace and built in book shelvers. With a full sized laundry room off the kitchen and a fenced in back yard. Both bedrooms feature full in suite bathrooms, creating 2 master bedrooms. One bedroom has a gorgeous sliding glass door which opens up onto a side patio.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6259 Canyon Circle have any available units?
6259 Canyon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6259 Canyon Circle have?
Some of 6259 Canyon Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6259 Canyon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6259 Canyon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6259 Canyon Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6259 Canyon Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6259 Canyon Circle offer parking?
No, 6259 Canyon Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6259 Canyon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6259 Canyon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6259 Canyon Circle have a pool?
No, 6259 Canyon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6259 Canyon Circle have accessible units?
No, 6259 Canyon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6259 Canyon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6259 Canyon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

