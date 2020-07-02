6259 Canyon Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH NOVEMBER MOVE IN!** This updated 2/2/1 features newer wood like plank floor throughout. No carpet! Perfect for pets, kids, and those with allergies. The living room is highlighted with a gorgeous brick wood burning fireplace and built in book shelvers. With a full sized laundry room off the kitchen and a fenced in back yard. Both bedrooms feature full in suite bathrooms, creating 2 master bedrooms. One bedroom has a gorgeous sliding glass door which opens up onto a side patio.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.