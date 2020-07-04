6244 Granite Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home in desirable Stone Creek Ranch subdivision. This house has a large second living space in the entry that is perfect for a study or home office and would also be a lovely formal dining room. The eat in kitchen has newly installed granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space, and a center island with extra storage. You will love the oversized Master Suite with a huge walk-in closet. New HVAC was installed I May of this year. This house is a must see! Bring your most discriminating client. Tenant to verify all schools , square footage