6244 Granite Creek Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:16 PM

6244 Granite Creek Drive

6244 Granite Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6244 Granite Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home in desirable Stone Creek Ranch subdivision. This house has a large second living space in the entry that is perfect for a study or home office and would also be a lovely formal dining room. The eat in kitchen has newly installed granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space, and a center island with extra storage. You will love the oversized Master Suite with a huge walk-in closet. New HVAC was installed I May of this year. This house is a must see! Bring your most discriminating client. Tenant to verify all schools , square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does 6244 Granite Creek Drive have?
Some of 6244 Granite Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6244 Granite Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6244 Granite Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6244 Granite Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6244 Granite Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6244 Granite Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6244 Granite Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

