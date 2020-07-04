6244 Granite Creek Drive

Amenities
Lovely home in desirable Stone Creek Ranch subdivision. This house has a large second living space in the entry that is perfect for a study or home office and would also be a lovely formal dining room. The eat in kitchen has newly installed granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space, and a center island with extra storage. You will love the oversized Master Suite with a huge walk-in closet. New HVAC was installed I May of this year. This house is a must see! Bring your most discriminating client. Tenant to verify all schools , square footage