All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6236 Adonia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6236 Adonia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6236 Adonia Drive

6236 Adonia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6236 Adonia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Fort Worth is move-in ready! Open concept living room with laminate wood floors! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to a breakfast nook! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Qualified tenant to receive the 1st half month free on a 13 month lease if moved-in by 10/31/18!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6236 Adonia Drive have any available units?
6236 Adonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6236 Adonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6236 Adonia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6236 Adonia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6236 Adonia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6236 Adonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6236 Adonia Drive offers parking.
Does 6236 Adonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6236 Adonia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6236 Adonia Drive have a pool?
No, 6236 Adonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6236 Adonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6236 Adonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6236 Adonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6236 Adonia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6236 Adonia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6236 Adonia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University