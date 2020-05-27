All apartments in Fort Worth
6220 Spring Buck Run

6220 Spring Buck Run · No Longer Available
Location

6220 Spring Buck Run, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR Open Concept w split bedrooms in Boswell Ranch! Kitchen and living are center to the home separating master suite from remaining beds, for privacy between personal spaces. Large Kitchen offers an abundance of plush dark wood cabinets and counter space, SS appliances, walk in pantry, island, breakfast bar, and SKYLIGHT! Broad living area w wood burning fireplace gives comfort and warmth! Master bed has fabulous en suite bath featuring large soaking tub, stand alone shower, HUGE walk in closet and more! LRG backyard includes covered patio and pergola deck - the ideal outdoor space. Office area, Arched entry ways, tons of storage, ample windows, and all the right touches; View NOW before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 Spring Buck Run have any available units?
6220 Spring Buck Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6220 Spring Buck Run have?
Some of 6220 Spring Buck Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6220 Spring Buck Run currently offering any rent specials?
6220 Spring Buck Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 Spring Buck Run pet-friendly?
No, 6220 Spring Buck Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6220 Spring Buck Run offer parking?
Yes, 6220 Spring Buck Run offers parking.
Does 6220 Spring Buck Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6220 Spring Buck Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 Spring Buck Run have a pool?
No, 6220 Spring Buck Run does not have a pool.
Does 6220 Spring Buck Run have accessible units?
No, 6220 Spring Buck Run does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 Spring Buck Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6220 Spring Buck Run has units with dishwashers.

