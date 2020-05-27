6220 Spring Buck Run

Amenities

SPECTACULAR Open Concept w split bedrooms in Boswell Ranch! Kitchen and living are center to the home separating master suite from remaining beds, for privacy between personal spaces. Large Kitchen offers an abundance of plush dark wood cabinets and counter space, SS appliances, walk in pantry, island, breakfast bar, and SKYLIGHT! Broad living area w wood burning fireplace gives comfort and warmth! Master bed has fabulous en suite bath featuring large soaking tub, stand alone shower, HUGE walk in closet and more! LRG backyard includes covered patio and pergola deck - the ideal outdoor space. Office area, Arched entry ways, tons of storage, ample windows, and all the right touches; View NOW before it's gone!