6217 Whitman Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:01 AM

6217 Whitman Avenue

6217 Whitman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6217 Whitman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled with wood laminate and ceramic tile. Updated kitchen with stainless steel frig and stove. Large living spaces. Open concept in the family room and kitchen. Breakfast nook with bay windows. Living room has large bay window. Combination Living room and dining room. Upstairs bedroom with full bath. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths down stairs. Screened in back porch. One owner home. Family owned and maintained since 1966. Vinyl siding and storm windows. Floored Walk-in attic with thermal insulation. Lawn well established and maintained by a weekly lawn service. LAWN SERVICE AS WELL AS WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR COME WITH LEASE. Long term lease preferred. Ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 Whitman Avenue have any available units?
6217 Whitman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6217 Whitman Avenue have?
Some of 6217 Whitman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6217 Whitman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Whitman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Whitman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6217 Whitman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6217 Whitman Avenue offer parking?
No, 6217 Whitman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6217 Whitman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6217 Whitman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Whitman Avenue have a pool?
No, 6217 Whitman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6217 Whitman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6217 Whitman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Whitman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6217 Whitman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

