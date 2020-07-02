6217 Whitman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly remodeled with wood laminate and ceramic tile. Updated kitchen with stainless steel frig and stove. Large living spaces. Open concept in the family room and kitchen. Breakfast nook with bay windows. Living room has large bay window. Combination Living room and dining room. Upstairs bedroom with full bath. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths down stairs. Screened in back porch. One owner home. Family owned and maintained since 1966. Vinyl siding and storm windows. Floored Walk-in attic with thermal insulation. Lawn well established and maintained by a weekly lawn service. LAWN SERVICE AS WELL AS WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR COME WITH LEASE. Long term lease preferred. Ready for move in.