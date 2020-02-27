6216 Loydhill Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A Quiet Fort Worth Gem - Don't miss out on this quiet home right off of Boat Club Road. The garage has been converted to added living space. The kitchen includes all electric appliances and a huge walk-in pantry/storage area. New carpet has just been installed in both bedrooms. The backyard is spacious and shaded. See it today!



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicant's valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250 & first months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE5164185)