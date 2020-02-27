All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:25 AM

6216 Loydhill Ln

6216 Loydhill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6216 Loydhill Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Jenkins Heights-crest Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A Quiet Fort Worth Gem - Don't miss out on this quiet home right off of Boat Club Road. The garage has been converted to added living space. The kitchen includes all electric appliances and a huge walk-in pantry/storage area. New carpet has just been installed in both bedrooms. The backyard is spacious and shaded. See it today!

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicant's valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250 & first months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE5164185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 Loydhill Ln have any available units?
6216 Loydhill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6216 Loydhill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6216 Loydhill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 Loydhill Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6216 Loydhill Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6216 Loydhill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6216 Loydhill Ln offers parking.
Does 6216 Loydhill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 Loydhill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 Loydhill Ln have a pool?
No, 6216 Loydhill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6216 Loydhill Ln have accessible units?
No, 6216 Loydhill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 Loydhill Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6216 Loydhill Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6216 Loydhill Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6216 Loydhill Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

