Fort Worth, TX
6208 Shadydell Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6208 Shadydell Drive

6208 Shadydell Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

6208 Shadydell Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Jenkins Heights-crest Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated and immaculate 2 bedroom 1 bath house with one car garage. Wood flooring in living area and large window to allow lots of light. Large kitchen open to dining area with another large window looking onto huge fenced back yard with shade trees. Separate utility room. Gas stove, heat and water heater. Close to shopping and restaurants. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 Shadydell Drive have any available units?
6208 Shadydell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6208 Shadydell Drive have?
Some of 6208 Shadydell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 Shadydell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6208 Shadydell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 Shadydell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6208 Shadydell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6208 Shadydell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6208 Shadydell Drive offers parking.
Does 6208 Shadydell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6208 Shadydell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 Shadydell Drive have a pool?
No, 6208 Shadydell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6208 Shadydell Drive have accessible units?
No, 6208 Shadydell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 Shadydell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6208 Shadydell Drive has units with dishwashers.

