6208 Shadydell Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Updated and immaculate 2 bedroom 1 bath house with one car garage. Wood flooring in living area and large window to allow lots of light. Large kitchen open to dining area with another large window looking onto huge fenced back yard with shade trees. Separate utility room. Gas stove, heat and water heater. Close to shopping and restaurants. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.