Brookdale Westover Hills is a senior living community that offers personalized independent,Assisted Living,Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care. We are dedicated to enhancing health, wellness and life style. Our community was specifically designed for seniors who need some assistance with daily living, such as medication management, dressing, or bathing and for those who are experiencing some memory loss. Studio Apt. Sq. Ft. Range 320-400, Price Range 2350-2650. Subject to price change.