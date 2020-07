Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6200 Sandra Drive Available 06/10/20 6200 Sandra Drive Fort Worth, TX 76133 - Lovely three bedroom two bath home, which is move in ready! Home has two car garage and spacious backyard! Clean home that offers new laminate flooring in living-room, dinning and kitchen with carpeting in all bedrooms. Open floor-plan and lots of space to work with!



