6120 Shad Drive

Beautiful Single Family Home in North Fort Worth. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office or formal dining and 2 car garage. Spacious living room with laminate flooring, corner fireplace and patio doors to the backyard. Kitchen with lots of storage, range oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Open dining area to living and kitchen. Split bedrooms. Master bedroom features walk in closet, double sinks, private bath with garden tub and separate walk in shower. Additional bedrooms are large with great closet space. Utility room with washer and dryer connections, tile in all wet areas, carpet in bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage and private fenced yard. Applicants to verify all information, deemed reliable but not guaranteed.