6120 Shad Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:16 PM

6120 Shad Drive

6120 Shad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6120 Shad Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Family Home in North Fort Worth. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office or formal dining and 2 car garage. Spacious living room with laminate flooring, corner fireplace and patio doors to the backyard. Kitchen with lots of storage, range oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Open dining area to living and kitchen. Split bedrooms. Master bedroom features walk in closet, double sinks, private bath with garden tub and separate walk in shower. Additional bedrooms are large with great closet space. Utility room with washer and dryer connections, tile in all wet areas, carpet in bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage and private fenced yard. Applicants to verify all information, deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6120 Shad Drive have any available units?
6120 Shad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6120 Shad Drive have?
Some of 6120 Shad Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6120 Shad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6120 Shad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 Shad Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6120 Shad Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6120 Shad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6120 Shad Drive offers parking.
Does 6120 Shad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6120 Shad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 Shad Drive have a pool?
No, 6120 Shad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6120 Shad Drive have accessible units?
No, 6120 Shad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 Shad Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6120 Shad Drive has units with dishwashers.

