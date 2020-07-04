All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:10 AM

6100 Horse Trap Drive

6100 Horse Trap Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6100 Horse Trap Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

garage
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
media room
Pristine First Texas Home in Marine Creek Ranch Subdivision. Eagle Mountain ISD- Best HOA in DFW with Miles of Jogging Trails, private Access to Marine Creek Lake, Boat Launch, Beautiful Pools, Club House, Fire Pits - must see to Appreciate Amenities. Home Features 3 Oversized Bedrooms all Up. Mater Suite with Garden Tub, Sep Shower, Double Sinks, and Sitting Area. Bedrooms off of Central Media Room Upstairs. Entrance Features Soaring, Designer Ceilings and Art Niches, Formal Dining, Giant Eat in Kitchen with Solid Oak Cabinetry, Large Breakfast Room open to Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Large Corner Lot- VERY NICE HOUSE. Apply Online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 Horse Trap Drive have any available units?
6100 Horse Trap Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6100 Horse Trap Drive have?
Some of 6100 Horse Trap Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 Horse Trap Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6100 Horse Trap Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 Horse Trap Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6100 Horse Trap Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6100 Horse Trap Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6100 Horse Trap Drive offers parking.
Does 6100 Horse Trap Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6100 Horse Trap Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 Horse Trap Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6100 Horse Trap Drive has a pool.
Does 6100 Horse Trap Drive have accessible units?
No, 6100 Horse Trap Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 Horse Trap Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6100 Horse Trap Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

