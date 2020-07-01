609 E Morningside Dr

Amenities
Open House Today Saturday 11/23 4:30-5:30pm - Property Id: 179748
1,200+ square feet, central ac/heat, garage and plenty of driveway for several cars will be available soon. This recently updated home has 2 large bedrooms with large closets and plenty of space for the whole family.
Will be available very soon. If you want to see the house, I will be showing it today, Saturday 11/23 from 4:30p-5:30p.
Call or text:
Ed 310.774.7992
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/179748p
Property Id 179748
(RLNE5345449)