608 Panay Way Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:42 AM

608 Panay Way Drive

608 Panay Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

608 Panay Way Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated four bedroom, two full bathroom home with attached two car garage! Granite and stainless appliances accent the kitchen with a full pantry closet and windows that look out into the fenced back yard. Master is large with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Refrigerator is included in the lease; washer and dryer hookups are in the hall closet. Monthly rent includes quarterly pest control and basic yard maintenance.
The home is in walking distance to George Markos Park and Blue Haze Elementary, and a very short drive to both I-30 and I-820
Available after April 8, 2020.
Agent is owner.

Contact Kate Moreland 540-551-0545 for showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Panay Way Drive have any available units?
608 Panay Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Panay Way Drive have?
Some of 608 Panay Way Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Panay Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
608 Panay Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Panay Way Drive pet-friendly?
No, 608 Panay Way Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 608 Panay Way Drive offer parking?
Yes, 608 Panay Way Drive offers parking.
Does 608 Panay Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Panay Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Panay Way Drive have a pool?
No, 608 Panay Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 608 Panay Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 608 Panay Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Panay Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Panay Way Drive has units with dishwashers.

