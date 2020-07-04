608 Panay Way Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated four bedroom, two full bathroom home with attached two car garage! Granite and stainless appliances accent the kitchen with a full pantry closet and windows that look out into the fenced back yard. Master is large with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Refrigerator is included in the lease; washer and dryer hookups are in the hall closet. Monthly rent includes quarterly pest control and basic yard maintenance.

The home is in walking distance to George Markos Park and Blue Haze Elementary, and a very short drive to both I-30 and I-820

Available after April 8, 2020.

Agent is owner.



Contact Kate Moreland 540-551-0545 for showings