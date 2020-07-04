6065 Lochshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic 3BR, 2 bath, study built in 2014! Island kitchen with granite, pantry, window seat and opens to living room with fireplace with gas starter. Split bedrooms, fireplace and covered patio! Tile in all wet areas and in extended entry way. Decorative art niches, plant ledges, covered patio! Master bedroom has walk in closet, linen closet, two sinks, garden tub and walk in shower! Sprinkler system, large backyard, security system, blinds in all windows! Great energy features for low bills! EMSISD and close to schools, shopping, restaurants and downtown Fort Worth. Community pool! Fresh carpet and paint in January 2020 and move in ready now!! No Pets!