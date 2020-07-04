All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

6065 Lochshire Drive

6065 Lochshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6065 Lochshire Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 3BR, 2 bath, study built in 2014! Island kitchen with granite, pantry, window seat and opens to living room with fireplace with gas starter. Split bedrooms, fireplace and covered patio! Tile in all wet areas and in extended entry way. Decorative art niches, plant ledges, covered patio! Master bedroom has walk in closet, linen closet, two sinks, garden tub and walk in shower! Sprinkler system, large backyard, security system, blinds in all windows! Great energy features for low bills! EMSISD and close to schools, shopping, restaurants and downtown Fort Worth. Community pool! Fresh carpet and paint in January 2020 and move in ready now!! No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6065 Lochshire Drive have any available units?
6065 Lochshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6065 Lochshire Drive have?
Some of 6065 Lochshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6065 Lochshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6065 Lochshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6065 Lochshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6065 Lochshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6065 Lochshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6065 Lochshire Drive offers parking.
Does 6065 Lochshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6065 Lochshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6065 Lochshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6065 Lochshire Drive has a pool.
Does 6065 Lochshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 6065 Lochshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6065 Lochshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6065 Lochshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

