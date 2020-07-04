6049 Mountain Robin Court

Amenities

Stunning home in Keller ISD for RENT. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath property offers open floor plan - perfect for entertaining or just relaxing! Kitchen has an island accented by quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, under mount sink & tile floors open onto over sized eating area. Master bedroom offers plenty of floor space, separate tub & shower, & spacious walk-in closet. Living areas allows the rest of the home to enjoy the open plan, living space is accented by tile floors & a fireplace. Pets are considered on case by case basis. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information.