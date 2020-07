Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss out on making this lovely rental your new home. Featuring decorative lighting, stainless steel appliances, fresh white kitchen cabinets, and so much more. Nicely sized bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a masters suite and designated bathroom with his and hers walk in closets. Also has a full laundry room! Back yard is ready for entertaining with a covered patio and lots of green landscaping. It's a must see for sure!