All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 604 Irish Glen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
604 Irish Glen Court
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:48 PM

604 Irish Glen Court

604 Irish Glen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

604 Irish Glen Court, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Emerald Park North

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
The home backs up to a beautiful green belt. Inside you will find durable ceramic flooring in the living and kitchen areas. The living room features a fireplace and built in cabinetry. The master suite is located in the back of the home and features a super deep tub, large shower and big closet. Don't wait to make this home yours! Schedule a tour today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Irish Glen Court have any available units?
604 Irish Glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 604 Irish Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
604 Irish Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Irish Glen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Irish Glen Court is pet friendly.
Does 604 Irish Glen Court offer parking?
No, 604 Irish Glen Court does not offer parking.
Does 604 Irish Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Irish Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Irish Glen Court have a pool?
No, 604 Irish Glen Court does not have a pool.
Does 604 Irish Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 604 Irish Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Irish Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Irish Glen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Irish Glen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Irish Glen Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University