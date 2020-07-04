6033 Stirrup Iron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great floorplan with three bedrooms two baths! Open concept with eat-n-kitchen area off the covered patio! Spacious living area with gas fireplace with ceiling fan. Decorative light fixtures, split bedrooms, large master bedroom with double vanity sink area, super nice closest. Decorative paint throughout, new vinyl plank flooring in entry. All kitchen appliances included, pantry and washer and dryer connections off the kitchen. Two car garage with sealed flooring. Sprinkler system, super great back yard for entertaining. Close to 820, 35 and easy access to shopping! Owner pays for HOA. Pets with owner approval.