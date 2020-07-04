All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6033 Stirrup Iron Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 6:10 PM

6033 Stirrup Iron Drive

6033 Stirrup Iron Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6033 Stirrup Iron Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great floorplan with three bedrooms two baths! Open concept with eat-n-kitchen area off the covered patio! Spacious living area with gas fireplace with ceiling fan. Decorative light fixtures, split bedrooms, large master bedroom with double vanity sink area, super nice closest. Decorative paint throughout, new vinyl plank flooring in entry. All kitchen appliances included, pantry and washer and dryer connections off the kitchen. Two car garage with sealed flooring. Sprinkler system, super great back yard for entertaining. Close to 820, 35 and easy access to shopping! Owner pays for HOA. Pets with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive have any available units?
6033 Stirrup Iron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive have?
Some of 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6033 Stirrup Iron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive offers parking.
Does 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive have a pool?
No, 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive have accessible units?
No, 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6033 Stirrup Iron Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University