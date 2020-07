Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom with heated & cooled bonus room walking distance to the Trinity Trails! This property has it all, everything has been remodeled. Includes freshly stained and sealed hardwood throughout home, brand new carpet in master, designer tile in the wet areas, and a man or woman cave in the back yard! Brand new appliances.