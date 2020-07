Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage media room

Spacious 3 bedroom home with many upgrades. It is a 1.5 story home with the gameroom up, could be a media room. Home is complete with covered patio, sprinkler system & a separate shower in the master. Pets allowed on case by case. Smoking only outside please. New Carpet!