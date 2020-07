Amenities

Spacious two story home in desirable neighborhood close to schools, shopping and entertainment. Formal dining room with striking architectural details. Spacious kitchen with island, 42' cabinets and tons of counter space. Breakfast nook leads to open patio. Family room leads to covered patio. Second living area upstairs. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Neutral colors throughout.