Fort Worth, TX
5912 Paluxy Sands Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5912 Paluxy Sands Trail

5912 Paluxy Sands Trail · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

5912 Paluxy Sands Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Terrace Landing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39acb380e8 ----
Adorable home in Terrace Landing. 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom in a great neighborhood. Move-In-Ready!! Enjoy the community pool, playground and the convenience to nearby school. To schedule a viewing, please contact the automated showing system (817) 241-2560 or call the office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $1,600.00

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail have any available units?
5912 Paluxy Sands Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail have?
Some of 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Paluxy Sands Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail offers parking.
Does 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail has a pool.
Does 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail have accessible units?
No, 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5912 Paluxy Sands Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

