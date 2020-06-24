5912 Paluxy Sands Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39acb380e8 ----

Adorable home in Terrace Landing. 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom in a great neighborhood. Move-In-Ready!! Enjoy the community pool, playground and the convenience to nearby school. To schedule a viewing, please contact the automated showing system (817) 241-2560 or call the office (817) 567-2500.



Security Deposit: $1,600.00



Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.



Admin. Fee: $300