5837 Springtide Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

This Fort Worth one-storey cosy home offer His & Hers Walk-in Closets, NEW kitchen countertop, a fireplace and a two-car garage, open concept. Upgraded features include fresh paint and NEW laminate plank flooring on all living and bedrooms, NEW roof, and NEW Airconditioner and Heating System. Do not furnish refrigerator l.

The 3rd Bedroom (with stand-alone wardrobe) or Den was added by the previous owner, hence the Central Air & Heat System was not extended to this add-on however a Air & Heat Conditioner Window Unit is installed.

It has a extra-large L-shaped built-in patio to enjoy the shady backyard.



Agent and Buyers to verify all informations herein. Please include pre-qual when making an offer