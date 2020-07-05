All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:50 AM

5837 Springtide Drive

5837 Springtide Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5837 Springtide Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Fort Worth one-storey cosy home offer His & Hers Walk-in Closets, NEW kitchen countertop, a fireplace and a two-car garage, open concept. Upgraded features include fresh paint and NEW laminate plank flooring on all living and bedrooms, NEW roof, and NEW Airconditioner and Heating System. Do not furnish refrigerator l.
The 3rd Bedroom (with stand-alone wardrobe) or Den was added by the previous owner, hence the Central Air & Heat System was not extended to this add-on however a Air & Heat Conditioner Window Unit is installed.
It has a extra-large L-shaped built-in patio to enjoy the shady backyard.

Agent and Buyers to verify all informations herein. Please include pre-qual when making an offer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5837 Springtide Drive have any available units?
5837 Springtide Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5837 Springtide Drive have?
Some of 5837 Springtide Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5837 Springtide Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5837 Springtide Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5837 Springtide Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5837 Springtide Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5837 Springtide Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5837 Springtide Drive offers parking.
Does 5837 Springtide Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5837 Springtide Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5837 Springtide Drive have a pool?
No, 5837 Springtide Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5837 Springtide Drive have accessible units?
No, 5837 Springtide Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5837 Springtide Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5837 Springtide Drive has units with dishwashers.

