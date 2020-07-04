All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:09 AM

5832 Deck House Rd

5832 Deck House Road · No Longer Available
Location

5832 Deck House Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Parks at Boat Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Great looking 3 bed- 2 bath home in 76179 - Great looking brick home with stone accents has great curb appeal. Freshly painted and beautiful new wood looking ceramic tile flooring. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in popular subdivision with community pool that has kid friendly water features. Private lake stocked with fish. Open concept. Large backyard with wood & iron fencing. Easy access to schools, parks, shopping, dining, entertainment, etc. Come make this one your own.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5127469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 Deck House Rd have any available units?
5832 Deck House Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5832 Deck House Rd have?
Some of 5832 Deck House Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5832 Deck House Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5832 Deck House Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 Deck House Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5832 Deck House Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5832 Deck House Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5832 Deck House Rd offers parking.
Does 5832 Deck House Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 Deck House Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 Deck House Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5832 Deck House Rd has a pool.
Does 5832 Deck House Rd have accessible units?
No, 5832 Deck House Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 Deck House Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5832 Deck House Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

