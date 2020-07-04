5832 Deck House Rd

Amenities
Great looking 3 bed- 2 bath home in 76179 - Great looking brick home with stone accents has great curb appeal. Freshly painted and beautiful new wood looking ceramic tile flooring. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in popular subdivision with community pool that has kid friendly water features. Private lake stocked with fish. Open concept. Large backyard with wood & iron fencing. Easy access to schools, parks, shopping, dining, entertainment, etc. Come make this one your own.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5127469)