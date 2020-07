Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single story home with tons of natural light! - Single story home with tons of natural light shining through the windows of this open, versatile floorplan. The fireplace sets the tone of the living room and built-in shelves offer room for books or other luxuries. Around the corner, you'll find a bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Either eat in the dining area or get comfortable on the backyard covered deck. New carpet and a new HVAC system installed.



