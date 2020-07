Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This single story home has vaulted ceiling and an open concept floorplan. The kitchen is very large with black appliances, it is open to the dining room and living room. The master suite is at the back of the home and has garden tub. The backyard is lush with trees and the perfect size for low maintenance, it also has a covered patio. This home includes access to the community pool and play area and also is conveniently located to I 35 and 820 with lots of shopping near by.