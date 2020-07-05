All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5808 Table Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5808 Table Rock Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:05 AM

5808 Table Rock Drive

5808 Table Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5808 Table Rock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Crossing of Fossil Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 3-2-2+Study(Or 4TH Bdrm) in lovely neighborhood - walk to pool & playground. Pristine condition, light & bright interior with neutral colors. Nicely manicured yard & landscape. Easy access to Hwy 820 & 35, minutes to downtown Ft. Worth, shopping, dining & entertainment. Move in by Nov. 11th. Tile & wood lam floors; soaring ceilings; skylights; split bedroom floor-plan; arched doorways; beautiful crown moulding; Gas cooking; built-in microwave; tons of counter space + island. Small pet approved by owner - plz submit photo with app. *Beware of internet scams - licensed Realtor (not owner) responds to inquiries & showing requests. All info deemed accurate, but may be subject to verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Table Rock Drive have any available units?
5808 Table Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5808 Table Rock Drive have?
Some of 5808 Table Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 Table Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Table Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Table Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5808 Table Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5808 Table Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5808 Table Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 5808 Table Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Table Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Table Rock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5808 Table Rock Drive has a pool.
Does 5808 Table Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 5808 Table Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Table Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 Table Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University