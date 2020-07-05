5808 Table Rock Drive

Amenities

Spacious 3-2-2+Study(Or 4TH Bdrm) in lovely neighborhood - walk to pool & playground. Pristine condition, light & bright interior with neutral colors. Nicely manicured yard & landscape. Easy access to Hwy 820 & 35, minutes to downtown Ft. Worth, shopping, dining & entertainment. Move in by Nov. 11th. Tile & wood lam floors; soaring ceilings; skylights; split bedroom floor-plan; arched doorways; beautiful crown moulding; Gas cooking; built-in microwave; tons of counter space + island. Small pet approved by owner - plz submit photo with app. *Beware of internet scams - licensed Realtor (not owner) responds to inquiries & showing requests. All info deemed accurate, but may be subject to verification.