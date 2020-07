Amenities

OPEN TUES NOV. 19, from 5:30-6:00pm Great Family Home!!! This 3 bedroom home features a spacious living room with beautiful hard wood floors and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has lots of wood cabinets, plenty of counter space, double sink, refrigerator, double over and cook top with beige tone ceramic floors. The property has a large fenced yard with a car port. The owner is in the process of fencing the front yard.