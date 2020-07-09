All apartments in Fort Worth
5769 Dunraven Trail
5769 Dunraven Trail

5769 Dunraven Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5769 Dunraven Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location, at Keller ISD, near all and no neighbors behind. with extra large space in garage. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.

Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 full bath home in highly desirable Valley Brook Estates! Built in year 2010 with 2452 SqFt single story brick house. Enjoy great access to restaurants & shopping, being minutes from downtown Fort Worth or Southlake Town Center. Close to 377, Alliance shopping center, Costco and YMCA. And amenities like the community pool; verify safe neighborhood in Keller ISD. Kitchen features granite counters and a large breakfast nook with a window seat. A Jack and Jill style hall bath and extra storage space in the garage give your family even more flexibility. Master bath has a jacuzzi tub plus shower. Beautifully landscaped backyard with covered patio, no neighbors behind & french drain system. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.

Please contact 682 231-3251 or email dunraventrail@gmail.com for showings and info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5769 Dunraven Trail have any available units?
5769 Dunraven Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5769 Dunraven Trail have?
Some of 5769 Dunraven Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5769 Dunraven Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5769 Dunraven Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5769 Dunraven Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5769 Dunraven Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5769 Dunraven Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5769 Dunraven Trail offers parking.
Does 5769 Dunraven Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5769 Dunraven Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5769 Dunraven Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5769 Dunraven Trail has a pool.
Does 5769 Dunraven Trail have accessible units?
No, 5769 Dunraven Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5769 Dunraven Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5769 Dunraven Trail has units with dishwashers.

