5769 Dunraven Trail

Amenities
Location, Location, Location, at Keller ISD, near all and no neighbors behind. with extra large space in garage. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.
Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 full bath home in highly desirable Valley Brook Estates! Built in year 2010 with 2452 SqFt single story brick house. Enjoy great access to restaurants & shopping, being minutes from downtown Fort Worth or Southlake Town Center. Close to 377, Alliance shopping center, Costco and YMCA. And amenities like the community pool; verify safe neighborhood in Keller ISD. Kitchen features granite counters and a large breakfast nook with a window seat. A Jack and Jill style hall bath and extra storage space in the garage give your family even more flexibility. Master bath has a jacuzzi tub plus shower. Beautifully landscaped backyard with covered patio, no neighbors behind & french drain system. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.
Please contact 682 231-3251 or email dunraventrail@gmail.com for showings and info