5769 Dunraven Trail

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location, at Keller ISD, near all and no neighbors behind. with extra large space in garage. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.



Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 full bath home in highly desirable Valley Brook Estates! Built in year 2010 with 2452 SqFt single story brick house. Enjoy great access to restaurants & shopping, being minutes from downtown Fort Worth or Southlake Town Center. Close to 377, Alliance shopping center, Costco and YMCA. And amenities like the community pool; verify safe neighborhood in Keller ISD. Kitchen features granite counters and a large breakfast nook with a window seat. A Jack and Jill style hall bath and extra storage space in the garage give your family even more flexibility. Master bath has a jacuzzi tub plus shower. Beautifully landscaped backyard with covered patio, no neighbors behind & french drain system. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.



Please contact 682 231-3251 or email dunraventrail@gmail.com for showings and info