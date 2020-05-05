5765 Giddyup Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 3-2.5-2 townhome in Remington Point. Beautiful wood floors downstairs and brand new carpet upstairs, this lovely home is move-in ready. The kitchen features a built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, pantry, and breakfast bar. The laundry room is just off the kitchen. The living room, dining room, and stairs all have wood floors, while the kitchen and guest bath feature ceramic tile floors. Spacious two car carport with storage room is just out the back door. Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with approved application and deposit.