5765 Giddyup Lane
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:58 AM

5765 Giddyup Lane

5765 Giddyup Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5765 Giddyup Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3-2.5-2 townhome in Remington Point. Beautiful wood floors downstairs and brand new carpet upstairs, this lovely home is move-in ready. The kitchen features a built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, pantry, and breakfast bar. The laundry room is just off the kitchen. The living room, dining room, and stairs all have wood floors, while the kitchen and guest bath feature ceramic tile floors. Spacious two car carport with storage room is just out the back door. Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5765 Giddyup Lane have any available units?
5765 Giddyup Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5765 Giddyup Lane have?
Some of 5765 Giddyup Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5765 Giddyup Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5765 Giddyup Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5765 Giddyup Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5765 Giddyup Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5765 Giddyup Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5765 Giddyup Lane offers parking.
Does 5765 Giddyup Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5765 Giddyup Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5765 Giddyup Lane have a pool?
No, 5765 Giddyup Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5765 Giddyup Lane have accessible units?
No, 5765 Giddyup Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5765 Giddyup Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5765 Giddyup Lane has units with dishwashers.

