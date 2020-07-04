5761 Giddyup Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking playground pool bbq/grill

Tired of Yard Work? Look no further! This 2 bedroom, 2 & half bath townhome is located less than half mile from the elementary school. HOA maintains the yard, sprinkler system & includes the community pool, & playground. Secondary bedroom upstairs has its own full bath attached. Property has been recently repainted inside. 2 car carport in rear and an open patio perfect for grilling. Relax at one of the community pools or take your kids to the playground.



$50 Non Refundable App Fee pr Adult 18 and Over

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max/ Only 1 large dog allowed

$235 Admin Fee



Amenities: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator