Fort Worth, TX
5761 Giddyup Ln
Last updated March 5 2020 at 11:24 PM

5761 Giddyup Ln

5761 Giddyup Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5761 Giddyup Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Tired of Yard Work? Look no further! This 2 bedroom, 2 & half bath townhome is located less than half mile from the elementary school. HOA maintains the yard, sprinkler system & includes the community pool, & playground. Secondary bedroom upstairs has its own full bath attached. Property has been recently repainted inside. 2 car carport in rear and an open patio perfect for grilling. Relax at one of the community pools or take your kids to the playground.

$50 Non Refundable App Fee pr Adult 18 and Over
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max/ Only 1 large dog allowed
$235 Admin Fee

Amenities: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5761 Giddyup Ln have any available units?
5761 Giddyup Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5761 Giddyup Ln have?
Some of 5761 Giddyup Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5761 Giddyup Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5761 Giddyup Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5761 Giddyup Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5761 Giddyup Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5761 Giddyup Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5761 Giddyup Ln offers parking.
Does 5761 Giddyup Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5761 Giddyup Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5761 Giddyup Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5761 Giddyup Ln has a pool.
Does 5761 Giddyup Ln have accessible units?
No, 5761 Giddyup Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5761 Giddyup Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5761 Giddyup Ln has units with dishwashers.

