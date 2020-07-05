All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5733 Springtide.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5733 Springtide
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:06 PM

5733 Springtide

5733 Springtide Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5733 Springtide Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3-2-2 House Lake Worth - Close to Lockheed, JRB - Property Id: 84465

Wonderful move in ready home with new flooring and paint. Laminate wood look flooring throughout, no carpet. Open concept living, kitchen and dining area make this home great for entertaining including the open air patio in the large back yard. All new custom blinds. Just off of 820 and Boat Club Road. (Up two dogs, 45# max. weight each, no cats or other animals - $500 non-refundable pet fee, $25 pet rent) All applications are processed by a third-party online. Average credit, no recent evictions, no criminal history. Verifiable rental history. We are unable to accept any voucher programs at this time. No smoking in or on the property. **18 month lease available on this property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84465
Property Id 84465

(RLNE5445337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5733 Springtide have any available units?
5733 Springtide doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5733 Springtide have?
Some of 5733 Springtide's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5733 Springtide currently offering any rent specials?
5733 Springtide is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5733 Springtide pet-friendly?
Yes, 5733 Springtide is pet friendly.
Does 5733 Springtide offer parking?
No, 5733 Springtide does not offer parking.
Does 5733 Springtide have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5733 Springtide does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5733 Springtide have a pool?
No, 5733 Springtide does not have a pool.
Does 5733 Springtide have accessible units?
No, 5733 Springtide does not have accessible units.
Does 5733 Springtide have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5733 Springtide has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University