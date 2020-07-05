5733 Springtide

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3-2-2 House Lake Worth - Close to Lockheed, JRB - Property Id: 84465



Wonderful move in ready home with new flooring and paint. Laminate wood look flooring throughout, no carpet. Open concept living, kitchen and dining area make this home great for entertaining including the open air patio in the large back yard. All new custom blinds. Just off of 820 and Boat Club Road. (Up two dogs, 45# max. weight each, no cats or other animals - $500 non-refundable pet fee, $25 pet rent) All applications are processed by a third-party online. Average credit, no recent evictions, no criminal history. Verifiable rental history. We are unable to accept any voucher programs at this time. No smoking in or on the property. **18 month lease available on this property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84465

Property Id 84465



(RLNE5445337)