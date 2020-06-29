All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:19 PM

5721 El Campo Avenue

5721 El Campo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5721 El Campo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Westridge Area

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This charming home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Detached two car garage with swimming pool. Rent does NOT include alarm system, monthly pool services and landscape services. If you would like montthly services the rent will be $2800. The owner is requedting that professionaly lawn and pool services be kept at all times.
Tenant agrees to pay all utilities to include water, electric and gas, & internet services for alarm services on at all times.
This home is close to shopping, museums, dining and all that Fort Worth has to offer! 2 small Pets allowed and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 El Campo Avenue have any available units?
5721 El Campo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5721 El Campo Avenue have?
Some of 5721 El Campo Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 El Campo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5721 El Campo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 El Campo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5721 El Campo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5721 El Campo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5721 El Campo Avenue offers parking.
Does 5721 El Campo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5721 El Campo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 El Campo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5721 El Campo Avenue has a pool.
Does 5721 El Campo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5721 El Campo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 El Campo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5721 El Campo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

