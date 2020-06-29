5721 El Campo Avenue

Amenities
This charming home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Detached two car garage with swimming pool. Rent does NOT include alarm system, monthly pool services and landscape services. If you would like montthly services the rent will be $2800. The owner is requedting that professionaly lawn and pool services be kept at all times.
Tenant agrees to pay all utilities to include water, electric and gas, & internet services for alarm services on at all times.
This home is close to shopping, museums, dining and all that Fort Worth has to offer! 2 small Pets allowed and no smoking.