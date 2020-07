Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Lovely 3 bedroom-2.1 bath home located in much desired Keller ISD, very clean and well maintained, ready for summer occupancy, perfect time to enjoy the pool and spray park located just a few steps from the home. Views are the best in the neighborhood! Enjoy a summer BBQ under your large covered patio while taking advantage of the wonderful community amenities. Home offers spacious bedrooms, open kitchen to living areas with views of backyard.