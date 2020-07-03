5708 Springtide Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Nice home in Marine Creek Heights with Covered Patio - Nice single story home in Marine Creek Heights. Home has laminate, carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile. There are 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. Back yard has large covered patio and a storage shed. Garage door opener and fenced yard. Also has a fireplace in 2nd living areas. Eagle Mtn ISD. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE4164759)