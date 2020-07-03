All apartments in Fort Worth
5708 Springtide Dr.

5708 Springtide Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5708 Springtide Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice home in Marine Creek Heights with Covered Patio - Nice single story home in Marine Creek Heights. Home has laminate, carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile. There are 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. Back yard has large covered patio and a storage shed. Garage door opener and fenced yard. Also has a fireplace in 2nd living areas. Eagle Mtn ISD. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4164759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 Springtide Dr. have any available units?
5708 Springtide Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 Springtide Dr. have?
Some of 5708 Springtide Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Springtide Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Springtide Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Springtide Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 Springtide Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5708 Springtide Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5708 Springtide Dr. offers parking.
Does 5708 Springtide Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 Springtide Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Springtide Dr. have a pool?
No, 5708 Springtide Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5708 Springtide Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5708 Springtide Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Springtide Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5708 Springtide Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

